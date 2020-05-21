Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division honors the sacrifice of service members who have laid down their life in service to their country during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held on Wheeler Army Airfield. Soldiers conducted the ceremony with appropriate personal protective equipment and using social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was recorded and broadcasted on social media.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 06:38
    Photo ID: 6220472
    VIRIN: 200521-A-XP872-978
    Resolution: 6084x4056
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony
    25th CAB Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial Ceremony
    memorial day
    25ID
    25CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT