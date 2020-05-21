25th CAB Memorial Ceremony

The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division honors the sacrifice of service members who have laid down their life in service to their country during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held on Wheeler Army Airfield. Soldiers conducted the ceremony with appropriate personal protective equipment and using social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was recorded and broadcasted on social media.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

