Texas Military Department Conducts COVID-19 Testing at Hilliard Elementary

Texas Army National Guard Soldiers prepare to receive patients for COVID-19 tests at a Mobile Testing Team facility at Hilliard Elementary School. On May 21, 2020, Soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard assigned to a Mobile Testing Team established a testing facility at the Hilliard Elementary School in Houston, Texas, in order to provide free COVID-19 screenings to residents of the local community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

