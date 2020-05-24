Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department Conducts COVID-19 Testing at Hilliard Elementary [Image 7 of 18]

    Texas Military Department Conducts COVID-19 Testing at Hilliard Elementary

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers prepare to receive patients for COVID-19 tests at a Mobile Testing Team facility at Hilliard Elementary School. On May 21, 2020, Soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard assigned to a Mobile Testing Team established a testing facility at the Hilliard Elementary School in Houston, Texas, in order to provide free COVID-19 screenings to residents of the local community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 21:21
    Photo ID: 6220427
    VIRIN: 200524-Z-A3350-1283
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.6 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Conducts COVID-19 Testing at Hilliard Elementary [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Elementary School
    Testing
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19 testing

