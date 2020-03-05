U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges

A Jordan Armed Forces Soldier fires on an M4 range during a recent Jordan Operational Engagement Program (JOEP) training cycle with the U.S. Army. The U.S. Army is in Jordan to partner closely with the Jordan Armed Forces in meeting common security challenges. Jordan is one of the United States' closest allies in the region.
