U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Washington Army National Guard, conduct reconnaissance training while mobilized in support of the Jordan Operational Engagement Program (JOEP). The U.S. Army is in Jordan to partner closely with the Jordan Armed Forces in meeting common security challenges. Jordan is one of the United States' closest allies in the region.

