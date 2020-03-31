Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges [Image 1 of 12]

    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges

    JORDAN

    03.31.2020

    Photo by Capt. Ernest Wang 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Washington Army National Guard, conduct reconnaissance training while mobilized in support of the Jordan Operational Engagement Program (JOEP). The U.S. Army is in Jordan to partner closely with the Jordan Armed Forces in meeting common security challenges. Jordan is one of the United States' closest allies in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 15:49
    Photo ID: 6220334
    VIRIN: 200331-A-VB837-255
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Ernest Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges
    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces continue partnership mission despite COVID-19 challenges

    TAGS

    Jordan
    U.S. Army
    JOEP
    MAP-J
    COVID-19
    1-303rd CAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT