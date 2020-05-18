U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian inventory gear

200518-N-HK273-1042 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 18, 2020) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Mitchell McCune, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, operates a front-end loader to move containers that will house materials and tools. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)

