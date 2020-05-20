U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian inventory gear

200520-N-HK273-1046 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 20, 2020) Engineering Aide 3rd Class Hunter Sylvester, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, inventories a carpenters kit. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)

