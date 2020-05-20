Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5's Detail Tinian inventory gear

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian inventory gear

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200520-N-HK273-1046 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 20, 2020) Engineering Aide 3rd Class Hunter Sylvester, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, inventories a carpenters kit. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5's Detail Tinian inventory gear
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian inventory gear

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    construction
    NMCB-5
    Tinian

