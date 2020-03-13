Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni work on a landfill capping project [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni work on a landfill capping project

    IWAKUNI, AICHI, JAPAN

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kayla Collins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200519-N-EO124-2597 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 19, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Zhen Liu, from Oxnard, California, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Iwakuni, operates a grader to shape a road for equipment at a landfill capping project site. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni work on a landfill capping project [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kayla Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Iwakuni
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific

