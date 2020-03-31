U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni work on a landfill capping project

200519-N-EO124-2712 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 19, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Francis, from Tecolutla, Veracruz, Mexico, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Iwakuni, operates a backhoe to excavate at a landfill capping project site. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)

