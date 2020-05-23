Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Port Fourchon, LA

The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water 8 nautical miles off of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2020. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Grand Isle arrived on scene and brought the three people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)
Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
