    Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Port Fourchon, LA [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Port Fourchon, LA

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water 8 nautical miles off of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2020. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Grand Isle arrived on scene and brought the three people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

