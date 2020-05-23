The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water 8 nautical miles off of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2020. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Grand Isle arrived on scene and brought the three people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 18:43 Photo ID: 6220046 VIRIN: 200523-G-G0108-1003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Port Fourchon, LA [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.