The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water 8 nautical miles off of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2020. A rescue swimmer from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans dropped an inflatable raft for the three people. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 18:43 Photo ID: 6220047 VIRIN: 200523-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.73 MB Location: US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Port Fourchon, LA [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.