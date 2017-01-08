Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard builds 350,000 testing kits in 2 days.

    ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    ALBANY, N.Y.., (May 23, 2020) - Boxes of test kits start to fill the space inside an armory in Albany New York. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shortage of test kits, the Department of Homeland Security Emergency Services (DHSES) and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) stood-up operations to assemble test kits at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. The goal was 350,000 test kits.
    New York National Guard service members collaborate with DHS and NYS DOH to assemble COVID-19 test kits for proliferation to the 10 mobile testing sites throughout the state. The members are just a part of 3500 soldiers and airmen currently on duty as part of New York’s response to COVID-19.

