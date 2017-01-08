National Guard builds 350,000 testing kits in 2 days.

ALBANY, N.Y.., (May 23, 2020) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shortage of test kits, the Department of Homeland Security Emergency Services (DHSES) and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) stood-up operations to assemble test kits at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. The goal was 350,000 test kits.

New York National Guard service members collaborate with DHS and NYS DOH to assemble COVID-19 test kits for proliferation to the 10 mobile testing sites throughout the state. The members are just a part of 3500 soldiers and airmen currently on duty as part of New York’s response to COVID-19.

