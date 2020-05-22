Pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as bottles of water are staged and organized at the Westheimer Armory in Westheimer, Texas, on May 22, 2020, for distribution to local healthcare partners as needed for use in the COVID-19 response mission throughout the state of Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6219909
|VIRIN:
|200522-Z-QX658-1264
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|WESTHEIMER, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Personal Protective Equipment Staging at the Texas Army National Guard Westheimer Armory [Image 3 of 3], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT