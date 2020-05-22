Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Personal Protective Equipment Staging at the Texas Army National Guard Westheimer Armory [Image 2 of 3]

    Personal Protective Equipment Staging at the Texas Army National Guard Westheimer Armory

    WESTHEIMER, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as bottles of water are staged and organized at the Westheimer Armory in Westheimer, Texas, on May 22, 2020, for distribution to local healthcare partners as needed for use in the COVID-19 response mission throughout the state of Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 11:12
    Photo ID: 6219906
    VIRIN: 200522-Z-QX658-1261
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: WESTHEIMER, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal Protective Equipment Staging at the Texas Army National Guard Westheimer Armory [Image 3 of 3], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Personal Protective Equipment Staging at the Texas Army National Guard Westheimer Armory
    Personal Protective Equipment Staging at the Texas Army National Guard Westheimer Armory
    Personal Protective Equipment Staging at the Texas Army National Guard Westheimer Armory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    PPE
    Texas
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Personal Protective Equipment
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT