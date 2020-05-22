U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer, 42nd Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, visits the Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, May 22, 2020. Spencer visited to meet with Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, a subordinate unit to Task Force Spartan, working on washracks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 00:29
|Photo ID:
|6219737
|VIRIN:
|200522-Z-DP681-1047
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer visits 30th ABCT Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT