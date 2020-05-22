Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer visits 30th ABCT Soldiers [Image 3 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer visits 30th ABCT Soldiers

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer, 42nd Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, visits the Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, May 22, 2020. Spencer visited to meet with Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, a subordinate unit to Task Force Spartan, working on washracks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
