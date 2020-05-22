Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer visits 30th ABCT Soldiers

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer, 42nd Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, visits the Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, May 22, 2020. Spencer visited to meet with Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, a subordinate unit to Task Force Spartan, working on washracks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

