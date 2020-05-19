Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Greg Chaney and CSM Jason Featherston Visit Texas Military Department Service Members at the North Texas Food Bank [Image 1 of 2]

    PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Brigadier General Greg Chaney, the Deputy Adjutant General - Army, along with Command Seargent Major Jason Featherston, the Senior Enlisted Advisor - Army visited Texas Army National Guard Soldiers serving at the North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas, on May 20, 2020. Texas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been mobilized to support food banks across the state of Texas in order to assist local communities in meeting a surge in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. TMD personnel on average distribute 2.2 million pounds of food per week. (Courtesy Asset: The office of Brig. Gen. Greg Chaney)

