Brigadier General Greg Chaney and CSM Jason Featherston Visit Texas Military Department Service Members at the North Texas Food Bank

Brigadier General Greg Chaney, the Deputy Adjutant General - Army, along with Command Seargent Major Jason Featherston, the Senior Enlisted Advisor - Army visited Texas Army National Guard Soldiers serving at the North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas, on May 20, 2020. Texas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been mobilized to support food banks across the state of Texas in order to assist local communities in meeting a surge in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. TMD personnel on average distribute 2.2 million pounds of food per week. (Courtesy Asset: the office of Brig. Gen. Greg Chaney)

