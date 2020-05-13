Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Local Nevadans line up in their vehicles to receive food donations from Three Square at the Palace Station Casino, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas Nevada.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 00:09
    Task Force 221 assist Three Square with food distribution at Palace Station Casino
    Task Force 221 stand with volunteer members at Palace Station Casino
    Task Force 221 assists Three Square with food distribution at Palace Station Casino
    Las Vegans line up to receive food donations from Three Square at Palace Station Casino

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada Guardsmen Help Distribute Food at Palace Station Casino

