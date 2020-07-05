Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 221 assist Three Square with food distribution at Palace Station Casino [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force 221 assist Three Square with food distribution at Palace Station Casino

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Solders with Task Force 221 with the Nevada National Guard assist Three Square with food distribution at the Palace Station Casino, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 00:10
    This work, Task Force 221 assist Three Square with food distribution at Palace Station Casino [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada Guardsmen Help Distribute Food at Palace Station Casino

