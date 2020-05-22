WA State Senator Claire Wilson visits Kent food bank

Washington State Senator Claire Wilson is greeted by Washington Army National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Hobbs and other staff prior to taking a tour at the Northwest Harvest food distribution center, Kent, Wash., May 22, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

