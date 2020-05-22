Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WA State Senator Claire Wilson visits Kent food bank [Image 3 of 8]

    WA State Senator Claire Wilson visits Kent food bank

    KENT, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington State Senator Claire Wilson is greeted by Washington Army National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Hobbs and other staff prior to taking a tour at the Northwest Harvest food distribution center, Kent, Wash., May 22, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 20:24
    Location: KENT, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WA State Senator Claire Wilson visits Kent food bank [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

