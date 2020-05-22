WA State Senator Claire Wilson visits Kent food bank

Washington State Senator Claire Wilson (center) and Lt. Col. Steven Hobbs (right) are briefed by Washington Army National Guard Sgt. Dylan Wood (left) during a tour the Northwest Harvest food distribution center, Kent, Wash., May 22, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

