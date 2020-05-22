An F-35 assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing takes off from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, honoring Vermont’s front line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a statewide flyover scheduled to last 90 minutes, South Burlington, Vt., May 22, 2020. These flyovers are a part of Operation America Strong, an Air Force effort to salute healthcare workers across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Miss Julie M. Shea)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6219586
|VIRIN:
|200522-Z-PL855-0296
|Resolution:
|5359x3573
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 158th Fighter Wing honors COVID-19 responders with F-35A flyover [Image 19 of 19], by Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT