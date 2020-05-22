Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158th Fighter Wing honors COVID-19 responders with F-35A flyover [Image 16 of 19]

    158th Fighter Wing honors COVID-19 responders with F-35A flyover

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Julie Shea 

    158th Fighter Wing

    An F-35 assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing takes off from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, honoring Vermont’s front line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a statewide flyover scheduled to last 90 minutes, South Burlington, Vt., May 22, 2020. These flyovers are a part of Operation America Strong, an Air Force effort to salute healthcare workers across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Miss Julie M. Shea)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 16:43
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 158th Fighter Wing honors COVID-19 responders with F-35A flyover [Image 19 of 19], by Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Mountain Boys
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG
    AmericaStrong
    InThisTogether
    COVID19NationalGuard
    AirForceSalutes
    VTNGCOVID19

