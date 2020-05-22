158th Fighter Wing honors COVID-19 responders with F-35A flyover

Four F-35s assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing take off from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, honoring Vermont’s front line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a statewide flyover scheduled to last 90 minutes, South Burlington, Vt., May 22, 2020. These flyovers are a part of Operation America Strong, an Air Force effort to salute healthcare workers across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Miss Julie M. Shea)

