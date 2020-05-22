National ensign raised half-mast

At the direction of the President of the United States, the national ensign is raised to half-mast to mourn every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic at John A. Lejeune Hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2020. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the COVID19 pandemic, the flag at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations will be raised to half-mast. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

