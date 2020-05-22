Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National ensign raised half-mast [Image 1 of 2]

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    At the direction of the President of the United States, the national ensign is raised to half-mast to mourn every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic at John A. Lejeune Hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2020. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the COVID19 pandemic, the flag at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations will be raised to half-mast. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 15:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
