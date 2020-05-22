Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT's Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

    2ABCT's Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Mitchel Horlocker, a 12T Technical Engineer with 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, launches the AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven during a demonstration to Polish military officials May 22, at Ziemsko Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The Raven is a small hand-launched remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle used for high-mobility operations such as low altitude reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 15:28
