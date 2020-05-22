2ABCT's Unmanned Aerial vehicles

Spc. Mitchel Horlocker, a 12T Technical Engineer with 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, launches the AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven during a demonstration to Polish military officials May 22, at Ziemsko Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The Raven is a small hand-launched remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle used for high-mobility operations such as low altitude reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

