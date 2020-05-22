Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT's Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [Image 11 of 12]

    2ABCT's Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. William Shoemate (left), Commander of 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Col. Patrick S. O’Neal (right), Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, thank Gen. Jaroslaw Mika (middle), General of the Polish Army for attending the 2ABCT’s unmanned aerial vehicles demonstration May 22, at Ziemsko Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The UAVs are used for reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and battle damage assessment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

