Lt. Col. William Shoemate (left), Commander of 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Col. Patrick S. O’Neal (right), Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, thank Gen. Jaroslaw Mika (middle), General of the Polish Army for attending the 2ABCT’s unmanned aerial vehicles demonstration May 22, at Ziemsko Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The UAVs are used for reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and battle damage assessment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL