200522-N-UA321-1004 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (May 22, 2020) NSA Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley continues in the fight against COVID-19 with plexiglass installed which will help prevent the spread of the virus and offer more separation between the galley staff and the patrons.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6219462
|VIRIN:
|200522-N-UA321-1004
|Resolution:
|1530x995
|Size:
|235.92 KB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley implements safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
