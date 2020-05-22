Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley implements safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic

200522-N-UA321-1004 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (May 22, 2020) NSA Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley continues in the fight against COVID-19 with plexiglass installed which will help prevent the spread of the virus and offer more separation between the galley staff and the patrons.

