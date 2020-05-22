Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley implements safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley implements safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    200522-N-UA321-1004 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (May 22, 2020) NSA Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley continues in the fight against COVID-19 with plexiglass installed which will help prevent the spread of the virus and offer more separation between the galley staff and the patrons.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley implements safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

