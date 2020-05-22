Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley implements safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic

Safety. That word is at the forefront when you walk into the galley at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex.



Since the beginning of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the galley has implemented various measures to ensure that the staff and patrons are in a safe environment as they come in for different meals throughout the day.



Some of those measures include a handwashing station that was installed near the entrance for staff members and patrons, plexiglass set up to offer more separation between the cashier and the patrons, blue tape placed on the floor to adhere to the six foot physical distancing guidelines, closure of the dining area and only takeout meals are offered, and self-service options such as the salad, soup, and nacho bars were eliminated. Face coverings are also required to be worn while in the facility.



“It is important to continue these measures because we need to ensure we are being safe for ourselves and our customers,” said Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Melissa Mohammed. “Right now there is no cure for the virus, so we need to make sure we are still practicing the safest procedures we can to prevent someone getting it and potentially spreading it.”



The new measures have slightly changed how the galley provides their breakfast, lunch and dinner meals, but it has not changed the staff’s dedication to the customers.



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Shawn Judson, who has been working at the galley since December 2019, has not missed a beat since the pandemic began in March.



For Judson, a typical workday at the galley begins early as he begins to prep for the breakfast rush.



“At 4:30 a.m. we start up the oven and grill and begin to prepare the breakfast food,” he said. “After some prep, we serve breakfast around 6 a.m.”



After breakfast, the day continues with lunch and dinner preps, serving takeout meals, and heavy cleaning and sanitizing of the entire galley.



“Since we are in the middle of the pandemic, we have staff members serving the patrons their food and there is less face-to-face contact than there was before,” said Judson. “And we continue to do extra cleaning of the food line.”



Another change at the galley has been the schedule of the culinary specialists and other staff members.



“The military members who work at the galley are currently on a day-on, day-off schedule to mitigate the footprint on the base,” said Mohammed.



Even with the modification in some operations, the galley still serves about 800 meals a day to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen.



“We are still seeing about the same amount of military personnel coming in through the galley,” said Mohammed. “[They] come through during certain times with their classes and they do it safely to maintain physical distancing.”



Although the Navy galley experience looks a little bit different than it did before, the mission there and on the installation remains the same.



“COVID-19 has impacted everyone in some way, and the galley is no different,” said Lieutenant Commander Luz Davis, Officer-in-Charge at Northwest Annex. “In spite of this, the day-to-day operations at NSA Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex remains so that our tenant commands can continue to execute their mission and we can provide exceptional service to our military members and their families.”



The galley is open to serve military members every day from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

