    Woodfill Hall honors American Soldier, hero [Image 1 of 2]

    Woodfill Hall honors American Soldier, hero

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Woodfill Hall, more commonly referred to as Building 350, serves as the headquarters for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. It is named for Maj. Samuel Woodfill, a formet member of the 5th Infantry Division and the most decorated American Soldier of World War I.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 14:49
    Photo ID: 6219461
    VIRIN: 200512-A-NY219-219
    Resolution: 1190x791
    Size: 473.33 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woodfill Hall honors American Soldier, hero [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    World War I.
    5th Infantry Division
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Maj. Samuel Woodfill
    Woodfill hall
    building 350

