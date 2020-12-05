Woodfill Hall honors American Soldier, hero

Woodfill Hall, more commonly referred to as Building 350, serves as the headquarters for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. It is named for Maj. Samuel Woodfill, a formet member of the 5th Infantry Division and the most decorated American Soldier of World War I.
