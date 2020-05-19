Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation American Resolve: 171st and 193rd Flyover Pittsburgh [Image 26 of 27]

    Operation American Resolve: 171st and 193rd Flyover Pittsburgh

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing and a C-130J aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing flyover Pittsburgh hospitals as part of Operation American Resolve May 19, 2020. The flyover serves as a thank you to all the medical employees serving in the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 11:58
    Photo ID: 6219211
    VIRIN: 200519-Z-NQ177-2139
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Pittsburgh
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    #AFFlyover
    #AirForceSalutes

