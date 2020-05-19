A KC-135 aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing and a C-130J aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing flyover Pittsburgh hospitals as part of Operation American Resolve May 19, 2020. The flyover serves as a thank you to all the medical employees serving in the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6219204
|VIRIN:
|200519-Z-NQ177-2125
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
This work, Operation American Resolve: 171st and 193rd Flyover Pittsburgh [Image 27 of 27], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
