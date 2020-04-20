Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic [Image 2 of 2]

    Sustaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Jermaine O’Neal, supply noncommissioned officer-in-charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, helps Soldiers determine their basic issue items during change-of-command pre-inventories. As COVID-19 continues to affect unit operations across the force, the headquarters Soldiers remain essential to every aspect of operations (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply
    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Quartermaster
    readiness
    ACFT
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

