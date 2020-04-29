Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Sustaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Unit supply specialist and armorer, Pfc. Leandria Bradley, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, inventories the arms room during change-of-command pre-inventories. As COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen, Bradley and the HHC supply team have been busy preparing for the HHC commander’s upcoming change-of-command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply
    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Quartermaster
    readiness
    ACFT
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

