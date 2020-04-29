Sustaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic

Unit supply specialist and armorer, Pfc. Leandria Bradley, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, inventories the arms room during change-of-command pre-inventories. As COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen, Bradley and the HHC supply team have been busy preparing for the HHC commander’s upcoming change-of-command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

