200521-N-NC885-1062 Pacific Ocean (May 21, 2020) Cmdr. Andrew Koy, from Houston, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett and Ensign Megan Jack, from Edmond, Okla., monitor a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the CSG, while testing its ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 02:41 Photo ID: 6218777 VIRIN: 200521-N-NC885-1063 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.55 MB Location: US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterett and Nimitz Participate in a Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SA Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.