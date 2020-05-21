Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterett and Nimitz Participate in a Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200521-N-NC885-1048 Pacific Ocean (May 21, 2020)
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) participates in a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the CSG, while testing its ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson)

    VIRIN: 200521-N-NC885-1049
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterett and Nimitz Participate in a Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SA Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

