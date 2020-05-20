Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts CSO event despite pandemic [Image 8 of 8]

    Travis AFB hosts CSO event despite pandemic

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Wiltz, 60th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, sets up a computer for a presentation May 20, 2020, during a commercial solutions opening event at Travis Air Force Base, California. The event provided five companies an opportunity to present innovative solutions to enhance the mission at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

    This work, Travis AFB hosts CSO event despite pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB hosts CSO event despite pandemic

