Representatives from 13 military organizations and five companies participate in a commercial solutions offering event May 20, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held online using video-conferencing software. Military members and representatives from five companies at 21 different locations participated in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6218734
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-YM354-0100
|Resolution:
|5907x5504
|Size:
|20.42 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts CSO event despite pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis AFB hosts CSO event despite pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT