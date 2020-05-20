Representatives from 13 military organizations and five companies participate in a commercial solutions offering event May 20, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held online using video-conferencing software. Military members and representatives from five companies at 21 different locations participated in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 00:32 Photo ID: 6218734 VIRIN: 200520-F-YM354-0100 Resolution: 5907x5504 Size: 20.42 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosts CSO event despite pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.