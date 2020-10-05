Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PHNSY & IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early [Image 1 of 3]

    PHNSY &amp; IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2020

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 10, 2020) – USS Missouri (SSN 780), a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, departs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility piers to begin sea trials on May 10. Missouri's routine maintenance and modernization work was completed five days ahead of schedule after successful sea trials and certification. The submarine's recent availability required 2.2 million work-hours to complete more than 20,000 jobs that will ensure the ship remains fully operational for its planned 33-year service life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 22:08
    Photo ID: 6218638
    VIRIN: 200510-N-EL904-5958
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHNSY & IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early [Image 3 of 3], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PHNSY &amp; IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early
    PHNSY &amp; IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early
    PHNSY &amp; IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PHNSY & IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early

    TAGS

    USS Missouri
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    PHNSY
    PHNSY&IMF
    PHNSY & IMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT