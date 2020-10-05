PHNSY & IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 10, 2020) – USS Missouri (SSN 780), a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, departs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility piers to begin sea trials on May 10. Missouri's routine maintenance and modernization work was completed five days ahead of schedule after successful sea trials and certification. The submarine's recent availability required 2.2 million work-hours to complete more than 20,000 jobs that will ensure the ship remains fully operational for its planned 33-year service life.

