PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 10, 2020) – USS Missouri (SSN 780), a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, passes the historic battleship Missouri (BB-63) before departing for sea trials on May 10. Missouri's routine maintenance and modernization work was completed five days ahead of schedule after successful sea trials and certification. The submarine's recent availability at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility required 2.2 million work-hours to complete more than 20,000 jobs that will ensure the ship remains fully operational for its planned 33-year service life.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 22:08
|Photo ID:
|6218640
|VIRIN:
|200510-N-EL904-6006
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PHNSY & IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early [Image 3 of 3], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PHNSY & IMF completes USS Missouri work five days early, second consecutive VA-class submarine completed early
LEAVE A COMMENT