230th Engineers conduct bathroom renovation during COVID19

Spc. Francis Yinmed, a Carpenter with 230th Engineer Company, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard utilize his skills and training to plaster drywall for the bathroom renovation project that will help Maui county residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kahului, Hawaii, May 9, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

