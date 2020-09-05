230th Engineers conduct bathroom renovation during COVID19

Spc. Esther East, a Mechanic with 230th Engineer Company, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard utilize her cross training to insert a vinyl house siding piece for the outside of the bathroom renovation project that will help Maui county residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kahului, Hawaii, May 9, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

