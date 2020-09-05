Spc. Esther East, a Mechanic with 230th Engineer Company, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard utilize her cross training to insert a vinyl house siding piece for the outside of the bathroom renovation project that will help Maui county residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kahului, Hawaii, May 9, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6218627
|VIRIN:
|200509-Z-PI315-0004
|Resolution:
|6000x3553
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|KAHULUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 230th Engineers conduct bathroom renovation during COVID19 [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
