USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment

200521-N-ML137-1020

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Thiaja Dean, from Atlanta, monitors the ship’s position in the pilot house of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer/Released)

Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP