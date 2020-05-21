Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200521-N-ML137-1020
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Thiaja Dean, from Atlanta, monitors the ship’s position in the pilot house of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 19:08
    Photo ID: 6218507
    VIRIN: 200521-N-ML137-1020
    Resolution: 3686x5529
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    CORONA VIRUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT