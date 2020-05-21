USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment

200521-N-ML137-1020
YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Thiaja Dean, from Atlanta, monitors the ship’s position in the pilot house of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6218507
|VIRIN:
|200521-N-ML137-1020
|Resolution:
|3686x5529
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
