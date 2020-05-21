Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200521-N-ZE328-1107
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Dylan Allsopp, from Hemet, California, directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Red Rippers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 21, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Trinh/Released)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Departs for Deployment
    COVID-19
    CORONA VIRUS

