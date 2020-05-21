USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

200521-N-ZE328-1107

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Dylan Allsopp, from Hemet, California, directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Red Rippers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 21, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Trinh/Released)

