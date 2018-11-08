Staff Sgt. Roberto Morales (left), recruiter, Superstition Recruiting Station, Tempe Recruiting Company, poses with a teammate from Killeen United, a soccer team in Killeen, Texas, following a game, Aug. 11, 2018. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6218457
|VIRIN:
|180811-A-EK137-320
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|384.09 KB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MEXICO CITY, MX
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country
LEAVE A COMMENT