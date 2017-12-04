Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country [Image 3 of 3]

    From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country

    MOSUL, IRAQ

    04.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Staff Sgt. Roberto Morales (second left), recruiter, Superstition Recruiting Station, Tempe Recruiting Company, poses with service members from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-12 Cav., 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Mosul, Iraq, 2017. Morales was assigned to the unit as a cavalry scout. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6218458
    VIRIN: 170412-A-EK137-577
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 165.53 KB
    Location: MOSUL, IQ 
    Hometown: MEXICO CITY, MX
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country
    From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country
    From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Mexico to the U.S Army: Tempe recruiter excels serving adopted country

    TAGS

    USAREC
    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT