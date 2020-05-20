Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities [Image 4 of 4]

    Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities

    MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Private First Class Lydia Humphrey, 1073rd Maintenance Company, Michigan Army National Guard, assists Anita Wheeler from Midland Michigan as the Guard responds to flooding caused by local dam breaches, Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron and other nearby communities helped evacuate people threatened by massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:34
    Photo ID: 6218413
    VIRIN: 200520-Z-LI010-006
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MIDLAND, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities
    Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities
    Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities
    Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities

    TAGS

    Michigan
    flooding
    floods
    dam
    evacuate
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    flood
    communities
    Port Huron
    Saginaw
    Bay City
    Michigan National Guard
    Michigan Army National Guard
    Michigan Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT