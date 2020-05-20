Private First Class Lydia Humphrey, 1073rd Maintenance Company, Michigan Army National Guard, assists Anita Wheeler from Midland Michigan as the Guard responds to flooding caused by local dam breaches, Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron and other nearby communities helped evacuate people threatened by massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:34 Photo ID: 6218413 VIRIN: 200520-Z-LI010-006 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.37 MB Location: MIDLAND, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard responds to flooded communities [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.